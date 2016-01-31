Burgbacher to retire

TIPP CITY — After 26 years of service, Carol Burgbacher is retiring from Monroe Federal Savings & Loan.

An open house in her honor will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at the Tipp City office. Staff will be thanking her for the dedicated service she has provided to the community and wishing her well in her retirement. She would appreciate seeing current and past customers, so please stop in to help wish her a happy retirement.

Burgbacher began her career at Monroe Federal as a teller on Dec. 26, 1989, in Tipp City, where she later became the senior customer service representative and IRA administrator. Over the years, Burgbacher has befriended many customers. She has even been known to visit and assist customers in many ways outside of banking business. Burgbacher has always provided top-notch customer service and has a genuine attitude to help others in need.

Burgbacher has been married to her husband, Charlie, for 42 years. They moved to Tipp City 26 years ago when Charlie became the head football coach and physical education teacher for Tippecanoe High School. The Burgbacher family has supported the Tipp City Community in many ways over the years, and all of their children are Tippecanoe High School alumni.

Burgbacher and her recently retired husband, plan on spending more time with their grandchildren and traveling.

“Carol has been a key employee for Monroe Federal for 26 years. She has touched the lives of many employees and customers during her tenure. Her relationship with our customers and her knowledge of the operations of the bank has always been outstanding,” Lewis Renollet, president for Monroe Federal said. “We have been fortunate to have her expertise to rely on over the years. Not only was she a great banker, she is an even better person, always willing to lend a hand with a smile. We wish her well on her retirement and thank her for the many years she had been with Monroe Federal.”