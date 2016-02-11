New vehicle purchase approved

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved the purchase of seven vehicles, including six new police vehicles, at their meeting Thursday.

The six new 2016 Ford Interceptor SUVs will be purchased under state contract at a cost of $25,713 each. Older vehicles will be traded in for a trade-in allowance of $20,100, bringing the total cost to $134,178.

The commissioner also approved the purchase of a 2006 Jeep SUV at a cost of $12,000 for the Operations and Facilities Department. An older GMC will be traded in for an allowance of $5,000, making the total cost of the purchase $7,000.

The donation of four laptops and two docking stations from the sheriff’s office to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.