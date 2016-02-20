25 Years Ago: February 21-27, 1991

Christiansburg – Dr. Thomas Duff will be preaching at the Honey Creek Independent Baptist Church on Sunday during the Sunday school hour, morning worship and the evening service. Dr. Duff was the pastor of the Troy Baptist Temple for 33 years, from 1954-1987. He also had a radio ministry for 30 years, which began in 1957 on WPTW and eventually was aired by 13 stations in Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington and Puerto Rico. He is a graduate of Tennessee Temple University.

50 Years Ago: February 21-27, 1966

Pleasant Hill – According Walter Lutz, director of engineering of the regional office of the Post Office Department, Pleasant Hill will receive a new post office in the near future. Lutz stated that the plans call for the size of the building to nearly triple the current 800 square feet of the present facility. The current post office is located in one large room at the back of a three-story structure built about 1912, situated on Monument Street, about one half block off Main Street. The Jaycees wrote to Congressman William McCulloch about the need for a new post office and he was able to expedite the process for the village. (Columnist’s Note: Pleasant Hill did get its new post office, which was dedicated on June 23, 1968. It is located on the northwest corner of Main and High Streets.)

Troy – There is a new sport at Troy High School this year … boy’s gymnastics. In their first year of competition the Trojans compiled a decent 3-5 record. It should also be noted that Troy High School is the first school in the Miami Valley League to have a competitive gymnastics team. Guy Edington, a co-captain, placed first in the side horse event (Pommel Horse) at the Hamilton Invitational and fifth in the same event at the State Meet. Eric Edington placed 10th on the trampoline at the State competition. (Columnist’s Note: The Troy High School gymnasts made fantastic improvement during their second year of competition and put together an 8-3 record against Dayton City and Western Ohio League schools. A gymnastics program for the ladies was initiated during the 1969-1970 school year. The first year was intended to generate interest and learn fundamentals; therefore, the ladies did not compete against other schools until the next year.)

75 Years Ago: February 21-27, 1941

Piqua – The possibility of a night trade school is being discussed by the board of education. If implemented, the school could possibly include classes in metalworking, drafting and auto mechanics. A course in woodworking is already in progress at the Cron-Kills Company furniture plant.

Troy – The board of trustees at Stouder Memorial Hospital are seriously discussing the need for an addition to the current building. After a little more than a decade of operation, the hospital broke all records last month in regard to average patient population. The average number of patients during January was 51 people. The previous record of 46 people was just set in October of last year. As a result of the increase it became necessary to utilize the sun rooms on both floors, the reception area and evening some hallways to accommodate all the patients. (Columnist’s Note: Although the situation seemed to need immediate attention, it is likely that the bombing of Pearl Harbor later in the year and the United States entrance into WWII delayed any further action on the decision. In 1944, funds were accumulated for a new addition which was constructed and then opened in 1947.)

100 Years Ago: February 21-27, 1916

Staunton Township – The Miami County Commissioners are considering improvement of East Main Street to the Broadford Bridge. The portion of the road under consideration is from the corporation line of Troy to the bridge. The commissioners have requested the use of a city street roller for the project since they are considering paving the road with macadam.

• Historical Question: The Kroger story last week generated some good interest and interaction with several people. Particularly interesting was the response of David Fair, who graciously shared a photograph of the Kroger employees and the front of the store from its grand opening when a new store opened on West Main Street (across from the library) in the early 1940s. Last week I included the fact that William Bridenbaugh was the longest serving manager of the local Kroger grocery store. William Bridenbaugh was David Fair’s grandfather. He is the gentleman on the far left of the photo. Can someone out there identify any of the other employees in the photo?

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

