Grass fire at Hobart Nature Preserve

TROY – Troy firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire at the Miami County Park District’s Hobart Urban Nature Preserve on Sunday afternoon.

The 911 call was received around 5:30 and firefighters arrived to find a several-hundred-foot diameter area in flames.

Troy’s engine and tanker were working to put out the flames and additional grass trucks from Casstown and Covington were called in for mutual aide.

In all, an estimated 2-4 acres of grass burned before the fire was extinguished. The fire was contained to the southeast corner of the park.

Dan Weaver of the Miami County Park District noted that the natural fire breaks built into the park did their job by not allowing the fire to jump from the grass area of the park to nearby residential areas.

Firefighters have not determined a cause of the fire. They were on the scene for about one hour.

Contributed photos by Lisa Stetzel A Troy firefigher battles a field fire at the Hobart Urban Nature Preserve on Sunday evening. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/02/web1_022116ls_fire_hobartnature.jpg Contributed photos by Lisa Stetzel A Troy firefigher battles a field fire at the Hobart Urban Nature Preserve on Sunday evening. Contributed photo by Lisa Stetzel http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/02/web1_IMG_16111.jpg Contributed photo by Lisa Stetzel Contributed photo by Lisa Stetzel http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/02/web1_IMG_16131.jpg Contributed photo by Lisa Stetzel Mike Ullery | Civitas Media http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/02/web1_MU2_1029.jpg Mike Ullery | Civitas Media Mike Ullery | Civitas Media http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/02/web1_MU2_1032.jpg Mike Ullery | Civitas Media Mike Ullery | Civitas Media http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/02/web1_MU2_1044.jpg Mike Ullery | Civitas Media