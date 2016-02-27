Gudorf named 2016 Ohio Super Lawyer

DAYTON — Gudorf Law Group LLC has announced that attorney Ted Gudorf has been recognized by Ohio Super Lawyers magazine as one of the top attorneys in Ohio for 2016 in the Estate Planning and Probate category. Each year, less than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

Ted Gudorf J.D., LL.M. is the owner of Gudorf Law Group LLC. It is a boutique law firm, which specializes in estate planning, tax advisory, and elder care. The law firm has offices in Clayton, Centerville and Troy. He is the co-author of Estate Planning Strategies: Collective Wisdom, Proven Techniques, published in 2009, and For Ohio Doctors Only, published in 2010. Gudorf has also been certified as a professional in estate planning, trust, and probate law by the Ohio State Bar Association. He is past president of the Ohio Forum of Estate Planning Attorneys. For more information on the law firm, go to DaytonEstatePlanningLaw.com or call (937) 898-5583.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by the practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers list is published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines, in leading city and regional magazines, and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit www.SuperLawyers.com.