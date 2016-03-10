Edison welcomes new PT director

PIQUA — Sharon McFadden, PT, CLT, has been named the director of Edison State Community College’s Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) program.

McFadden, of Wilmington, is a 2001 University of Findlay graduate who earned a bachelor of science degree in physical therapy. She has over 15 years of direct physical therapy experience and 10 years of indirect teaching experience.

McFadden joins Edison State from Concept Rehab Home Health Care, where she served as senior supervising therapist for the last five years. Prior to providing home health care, McFadden began her career in physical therapy at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. In addition to providing therapy to patients, McFadden is a certified Lymphedema Therapist and the owner of a lymphatic therapy company.

McFadden’s leadership experience in physical therapy will be valuable as she helps students develop the skills needed to succeed in real-world settings. Her entrepreneurial mindset will also prove necessary to help sustain Edison State’s longstanding accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).

“We are pleased Sharon is joining us as part of the Edison State team. Her physical therapy experience and passion for helping students develop into excellent PTA practitioners will be assets to the program,” said Gwen Stevenson, Search Committee Chairperson and Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences. “She is eager to make a difference in the lives of students and is committed to assuring each student is well-prepared to take the licensure exam and enter the workforce.”

McFadden http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/03/web1_SharonMcFadden.jpg McFadden