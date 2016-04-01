Troy Dollars for College seeks support

TROY — Troy’s Dollars for College program hopes to reach a couple of milestones during its 50th year in 2016.

The program, previously known as Troy Dollars for Scholars, has awarded more than $950,000 in scholarships to high school seniors over the years.

This year, the organization hopes to raise $50,000 to award and surpass the $1 million mark in scholarships awarded to students living in the Troy School District and graduating from Troy High School or Troy Christian High School.

The community’s generosity has made that happen, said Jennifer Walters, Dollars for College Board president.

“We would love to be able to mark our 50th year by awarding $50,000 in scholarships to the Class of 2016,” Walters said.

Dollars for College last year awarded $22,000 in scholarships to 33 graduating seniors. Awards ranged from $500 to $1,500 each.

Those eligible for scholarships are graduating seniors who plan to attend two- or four-year colleges. Applications are scored anonymously with points received for a variety of factors such as financial need, GPA, activities, work and ACT/SAT scores.

Troy Dollars for College operates under The Troy Foundation as a 501(c)(3). It holds an annual mail campaign each spring and awards scholarships at graduation.

The amount of scholarships awarded to students attending four-year colleges will depend on the funds raised in the annual campaign and the number of students who apply.

Typically, the one-time awards range from $300 to $1,000. Any donations of $300 or greater will receive special recognition through a scholarship awarded in the name of the donor’s choice.

Donations for this year’s scholarships are being accepted. Checks should be made to Dollars For College and mailed to P.O. Box 373, Troy OH 45373.