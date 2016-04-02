Photo winners of the month

Provided photo
The professional winner of the Miami County Park District’s monthly photo contest for February, sponsored by the Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call, is Fred Selanders. Selanders took the photo at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve. To learn how you can participate, visit http://www.miamicountyparks.com/pages/photocontest.htm.
