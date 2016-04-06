FFA holds annual parent-member banquet

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently held its 57th annual Parent Member Banquet. More than 280 parents, members and guests were attendance at Miami East High School gymnasium. Highlights of the evening were:

In 2015, the Chapter was ranked in the Top 10 out of 315 chapters in the National Chapter Application. Also we placed in the Top 10 Chapter in the areas of Student Development, Chapter Development and Community Development. Our application was then sent on for national judging and we were named a 3-Star National Chapter at the National FFA Convention and a Top 10 in the nation in Student Development.

In 2016, three officers Katie Bodenmiller, Katie Bendickson, and Emma Linn submitted Officer Books for review at the District Evaluations. All three earned a gold rating. They will be further recognized at the 2016 State FFA Convention.

At the 2016 State FFA Convention Daniel Everett will be a member of the State FFA Choir.

At the 2016 State FFA Convention Emily Beal will be recognized as a Star State Farmer Candidate.

Chapter FFA Degree recipients

FFA members are given the opportunity to earn four degrees during their membership in the organization. The first is the Greenhand Degree represented by a bronze pin. Students were recognized who have reached the second degree presented — the Chapter FFA Degree. 28 candidates met the minimum qualifications for this degree and were in attendance at the banquet to receive recognition. The candidates were Tyler Bashore, Lane Davis, Alex DiNardo, Zac Gordon, Dylan Hahn, Rachael Hodge, Jessie Huffman, Alex Isbrandt, Aly Jordan, Dawson Kingrey, Kami Martin, Couy Moreland, Logan Poston, and Emily Thimmes.

Honorary Chapter FFA Degree

One of the premier goals of the FFA is to promote leadership among its students. The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter would not be able to do special projects without some very special people. There was one individual recognized with the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree because of their guidance on the Agricultural Education Advisory Committee — Mr. Kevin Pyers.

Capstone employer recognition

Seniors have the opportunity to participate in a capstone course where they are released early from school to learn valuable skills in the agriculture industry through hands-on and practical experience. Stephanie Millhouse has job placement with Williams Show Horses.

Proficiency awards

Proficiency awards are designed to recognize the efforts of members who have outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs and have kept accurate records. Winners of the 2016 Chapter Proficiency Awards were: Agricultural Communications — Jessie Huffman, Agricultural Education – Nathan Teeters, Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance — Tyler Bashore, Agricultural Progressing — Kelsey Kirchner, Agricultural Sales — Katie Bendickson, Agricultural Services — Nathan Teeters, Beef Production (Dairy Beef Feeders) — Hunter Sharp, Diversified Horticulture — Katie Bendickson, Floriculture — Emma Linn, Goat Production — Emily Beal, Specialty Crop — Alyssa Westgerdes, Specialty Crop — Hannah Wilson, Swine Production — Dylan Hahn, and Turf Grass Management — Zac Gordon.

Additional awards

Quality Supervised Agriculture Experience Programs are based on accurate record keeping and perfected record books. Students with outstanding record books in each of the classes were Freshman — Lane Mergler, Sophomore — Zac Gordon, Junior — Alyssa Westgerdes, and Senior — Kelsey Kirchner.

High scholastics are an important part of each high school student’s life. Results of the students with the highest academic records in their entire high school career include Agriculture, Food, & Natural Resources — Maci Krites, Plant and Animal Science — Emily Thimmes, Livestock Science — Junior — Emma Linn, and Livestock Science – Senior — Nathan Teeters.

Emily Beal, Hunter Sharp, Kelsey Kirchner, Kaitlyn Hawes, Katie Bendickson, Lane Davis, Alyssa Westgerdes, Colton Kowalak, Katie Bodenmiller, and Tyler Heckman were recognized for selling over $1,000.00 worth of fruit during the chapter’s fruit sales. Emily Beal was the highest selling fruit sales person.

State FFA Degree recipients

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree received in the state. About 2% of the state’s FFA membership earns their State Degree. In May five members of the FFA Chapter will receive the State FFA Degree. Katie Bendickson, Daniel Everett, Weston Hodge, Kelsey Kirchner, and Hannah Wilson were recognized.

American FFA Degree recipients

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree for a member to receive in the National FFA Organization. This degree will be bestowed upon four members at the upcoming national FFA convention. Graduates Madeline Davis, Colin Gump, Grand Hodge, and Cody Reid will receive their degree in October in Indianapolis.

Additional Chapter Awards were Star Greenhand to Kyle Elifritz and Jessica Copeland, Blue and Gold Spirit Award was Katie Bendickson, Excellence in Agriculture Award was Hunter Sharp, Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Kelsey Kirchner, Star Chapter Farmer was Emily Beal, Star Placement was Stephanie Millhouse, and the Star Chapter Leader was Nathan Teeters.

Chapter officers installed

The 2016-17 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Officers were installed. They are as follows: Chaplain Emily Thimmes, Sentinel Alex Isbrandt, Student Advisor Weston Hodge, Reporter Carly Gump, Treasurer Alex DiNardo, Secretary Alyssa Westgerdes, Vice President Katie Bodenmiller, and President Emma Linn