Art to jazz up Edison State

Stan Evans, second left, vice chairman of the Edison State Community College Foundation Board, recently donated a piece of artwork to the college’s music education department. The oil painting, a portrait of a jazz musician by Piqua artist Linda Hamilton, second right, will be on display in the west hall of Edisonճ Piqua campus. Also pictured are music instructor Gail Ahmed, left, and Dean of Arts and Sciences Naomi Louis, right.