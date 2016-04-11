Fisher named Miss Ohio

TROY — Emma Rose Fisher is Pure International Pageants’ newest Miss Ohio crowned royalty in the Tot Division. Emma Rose also won an award for her community service activities in Ohio and a Photogenic Award.

She competed in modeling, personal introduction and personal interview at the Ohio State Pageant in Columbus on March 5.

Emma Rose wishes to be a dentist and ballerina when she grows up. Emma Rose will go to nationals to represent the state of Ohio in Orlando, Fla., this summer, July 11-17.

As a positive role model, Emma Rose Fisher, will have the opportunity to attend festivals, parades, community service activities and volunteer her services to organizations helping those in need.

Pure International Pageants is Christian-based pageant system for ages, zero-adult ages, for females and zero to 14 for males. For more information, visit pureinternationalpageants.com.