Pet of the Week

Meet David

Born on May 5, 2014, David is a gray and black, neutered, male, tiger striped, domestic short-haired cat. He is a very sweet and gentle cat and his foster reports is litter box trained and up-to-date on all of his shots, including rabies. David is used to being in an “only cat” home and doesn’t seem to want to share his space with another cat. He also has never been exposed to dogs, so we do not know how he would react to one. For that reason, we suggest David be placed in an “only cat” environment. For more information on David, or any of the rescue’s other cats, kittens, dogs or puppies, call (937) 450-1227 or contact by email at Lovefourpaws@ATT.net