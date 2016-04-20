PIH Caregivers program offers bingo, help

TROY — Conversation, homemade desserts, and fierce bingo competition made for quite an afternoon for more than 30 area seniors this past week. Although the weather was chilly outside, hearts were definitely feeling the warmth inside Troy View Church of God, where the bi-monthly Caregivers Bingo event is held.

“I just love getting to see all these lovely ladies and talk. My family is very wonderful, but they can’t always be there to help when I need to see my doctor or go to the store for my medication. This is a blessing,” said “Jane” one of the Caregivers riders.

According to Aimee Shannon, Caregivers coordinator, the programs’ primary goal is to transport seniors to doctors’ appointments and other life sustaining appointments, but the social programming is just as important.

“Many of our riders don’t leave their homes for weeks at a time … so this opportunity to socialize, enjoy a meal or dessert with others, or to have some laughs is critical to their well-being. Playing Bingo is especially fun, and prizes like special soaps and lotions are appreciated by all,” Shannon said.

The Caregivers Program has been in existence since 1990, and is available to individuals over the age of 62 in Troy and Casstown who qualify. There is no cost to riders and there are no income restrictions for participants. In 2015 volunteers provided 382 round trips to medical appointments, outings and errands, and also made 79 friendly visits to seniors. More than 1,047 volunteer hours and 7,568 miles were logged by the Caregivers volunteer drivers.

For more information about how Caregivers might meet a need for you or a loved one, please contact Aimee Shannon at 937-339-8792. She will provide a program overview (including the benefits and limitations of the services). Volunteer drivers are always needed as well. Background checks and training is provided. Caregivers is a program of Partners in Hope, a faith-based organization that has provided relief, education and development services to families in need for more than 25 years.

More information is available at www.partnersinhopeinc.org