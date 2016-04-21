Troy woman pleads guilty to heroin possession

MIAMI COUNTY — The Troy woman who overdosed on heroin while babysitting nine children pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree felony possession of heroin in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Lindsey Curry, 29, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to the charge on a bill of information. She faces up to 12 months in prison and a fine up to $2,500. Curry will complete a pre-sentence investigation and will appear for sentencing on June 6 with Judge Christopher Gee presiding. Her bond was continued for $10,000.

Curry is currently serving jail time on one count of first-degree misdemeanor child endangerment related to the initial case filed by Troy Police Department on March 31. Her release date for that charge is set for March 14, 2017.

Curry overdosed on heroin while babysitting nine children — ranging in age from 18 months to 15 years old —on March 20. Officers were called to 224 S. Elm St. after a 15-year-old relative found her unresponsive in the bathroom. Parents of children arrived to pick up their children — eight of whom were under the age of 9 — that were left in Curry’s care. One of the children included Curry’s 4-year-old son.

Pearson sentenced to 5 years in prison for pizza delivery robbery

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee sentenced Danny Pearson, 47, of Troy, to serve five years in prison for first-degree felony aggravated robbery on Thursday.

Pearson was arrested on Oct. 23, for allegedly robbing a Troy Domino’s driver of $20 and a large jalapeno, sausage, and ham pizza in the 700 block of Franklin Street. Pearson allegedly brandished a gun during the incident.

Pearson also was sentenced to serve five years mandatory post-release control and was found to have expressed no remorse for his actions. Pearson also is not eligible for early release due to his prior convictions. Pearson was given 183 days of jail time credit and was ordered to pay $47 in restitution to Domino’s of Troy.

Sheppard indicted on one count of manslaughter

Ryan D. Sheppard, 42, of Piqua, was arraigned on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fifth-degree felony trafficking heroin in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Sheppard entered a plea of not guilty and bond was set at $100,000. Sheppard’s pre-trial investigation was set for May 2.

Sheppard and co-defendant Karmen Heniser are accused of selling Piqua resident Benjamin Jacomet heroin that led to his death. Court records state that Jacomet’s cause of death was Fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

Fisher indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property

Dwayne M. Fisher, Jr., 40, of Piqua, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with two counts of fifth-degree and one count of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Fisher entered a plea of not guilty and his post bond was continued. A pre-trial conference was set for May 2. Fisher is accused of breaking into the Miami County Amateur Radio Club in Troy, as well as selling radio equipment that had been reported stolen to another Piqua resident.

The missing radios were first reported on Feb. 21. The club stated that they began noticing that radios were missing when they took inventory of their items. When they noticed some damage to a door, they suspected that the radios had been stolen.

