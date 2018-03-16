Plant diversity could impact agriculture

Left to its own defenses, a farm field growing a variety of plants tends to attract fewer insect pests than a field growing just one type of crop. While scientists and farmers have noted that difference for years, the reasons behind it have been poorly understood. A new study now explains this may largely have to do with the nutritional needs of insects. Consequently, returning plant diversity to farmland could be a key step toward sustainable pest control.

The research was conducted by scientists from the University of California–Davis (UC Davis). The results were published in a report titled “Variability in Plant Nutrients Reduces Insect Herbivore Performance,” which appeared in the October 12, 2016, issue of Nature.

William Wetzel, lead author and a doctoral student in population biology at UC–Davis at the time of the study, is currently an assistant professor at Michigan State University. He explained that insects have a perfect nutrient level that helps them function. When it’s too high or too low, they do poorly.

The problem with monocultures, according to Wetzel, is that if an insect likes the crop, that insect has a large food supply to draw from—all in one place. Conversely, a field containing a variety of plants does not offer a large block of food for the insect, so it will not get the nutrients it needs to survive and thrive. Wetzel quipped that a monoculture is like a buffet for plant-eating insects, where every dish is delicious. A variable crop, on the other hand, is like a buffet where every dish but one is nasty.

Many small farms around the world already include a diverse mixture of plants. However, in the larger farms that use monocultures, the plants are bred to be as identical as possible. The challenge, then, is how larger growers can introduce more diversity while maintaining their same level of production.

One way, the new study suggests, is to introduce a mixture of genotypes of the same crop species with different nutrient levels. For example, the parts consumers eat—such as the ear of corn or the head of broccoli—could be identical. But the parts insects eat—such as the leaves—could vary. This would allow for consistency in what is sent to market while introducing diversity to the crop.

Wetzel said this sort of “genotype mixing” for plants is already being done on some rice and wheat fields to reduce the spread of disease among the crops. So far, however, farmers have not practiced this mixing in ways that reduce insects. Since it is possible to mix varieties and genotypes together, the goal now is for the agricultural community to think about how to do so in order to control insects.

For their study, the researchers examined 53 species of insects—mostly caterpillars, as well as grasshoppers, beetles, aphids, and flies. They then applied a universal mathematical law, called Jensen’s Inequality, to the data collected to calculate how plant diversity influences plant-eating insects. Their findings showed that diversity can play a key role in the suppression of herbivore populations in natural systems, and that increased nutrient heterogeneity within the agricultural crops can contribute to the sustainable control of insect pests in agroecosystems.

Variety may reduce insect pests

From NewsBank Inc.

Reprinted from the Plexus Encyclopedia of Medicine, Science, and Technology; Volume 11, Issue 83; Oct. 19, 2016. Distributed by NewsBank Inc.

