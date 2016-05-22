Area briefs

Arborteum manager offers program

DAYTON — Members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Richard Montgomery Chapter, which represents Troy and all of Miami County, were treated to a program recently of “Cemetery Symbols and Representations” by Angie Hoschouer.

She is the manager of development and marketing at Woodlawn Cemetery and Arboretum. Hoschouer has an extensive background in genealogical and historical research. Her presentation included more than 50 slides of tombstones and an explanation of the symbols on each. Symbols ranged from those of fraternal and social organizations to trade or occupational representations to religious and symbols of life after death to the grieving process.

The presentation was well received by her audience. All of the Sons of the American Revolution, by the nature of the organization are interested in genealogy and history. Many members are veterans of researching cemeteries in their family’s lineage.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society of SAR, whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and founding of the United States of America. The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meet at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesdays of the month (except for a summer break of July and August) at the Dayton Masonic Center located at 2450 Riverview Road, Dayton. Interested parties in membership, potential programs and guests should call (937) 335-7345 or email skpk1984@aol.com for more information.

Beautification winners named

TROY — The May 2016 Troy City Beautification award winners have been named.

• Merit

518 Lincoln Ave. — John and Corie Schweser

572 N. Market St. — Brian Stephey

• Green Thumb

1213 Stonyridge — Debbie Hunt

1448 Skylark Drive

1142 Gettysburg — Bill and Jean Woolery

70 Weston — Shawn Hess

820 S. Walnut St. — Jon and Michele Cremeans

1206 Charleston Court — Daniel Johnson

1137 Westridge Drive — Bill and Sharon Emerick.

Crafters sought

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Sesquicentennial Committee is looking for talented people who would like to sell their handmade crafts during the celebration on June 25. The committee currently hax homemade quilts, designer T-shirts, painted slates and glass flower and birdfeeders signed up.

Participants can just plan to bring a pop-up tent, table and chairs and set up your own booth, which is 10-foot-by-10-foot. You can pick up an application at the town library or Newton School. Plan to submit a description or photo of the type of craft items you wish to offer with your application. If you have questions, contact Amber Evans at (937) 676-2529 or Ruthann Beck at (937) 698-3165. You can mail your application to P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

The committee is also still accepting entries for the following: parade, pet parade and show, food tent, cruise-in and Little Prince & Princess contest.