Art classes scheduled at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, is no forming classes through the end of the year.

In Ukrainian Egg Ornaments with Barbara Deschapelles, students will decorate Ukrainian style eggs to hang on a Christmas tree. This class uses the traditional wax and dye method. Don’t wait to register for this class that is scheduled for Nov. 5.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, learn how to make pretty snowflakes for holiday decorating in Polymer Clay Snowflake Ornaments with Lilian Nichols. Beginners can participate in this class that produces a lightweight polymer clay snowflake.

In December, instructor Debora Ahmed offers two classes that use paper to create lovely decorations that can also be given as personal Christmas gifts. In Paper Filigree Snowflake Ornament students will learn quilling, a method for creating delightful snowflake ornaments. Adult Coloring: Create a Cone-Shaped Gift Box uses a popular past-time, coloring, to decorate a traditional German Zuckertüte.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register because classes fill up quickly. Are you searching for the perfect gift for the creative person in your life? Troy-Hayner Cultural Center offers gift certificates for classes.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.