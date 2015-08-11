Summer HEAP still available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) is administering Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Summer Crisis Program (SCP) from July 1 through Aug. 31.

This program provides a one-time payment on a current electric bill. All households must be below 175 percent of the poverty index for their household size as shown below. Only seniors age 60-plus households and households with a member who suffers from an illness where continued electric service/air conditioning is beneficial, verified by a physician will quality for assistance under this year’s program. These households do no need to be in threat of disconnect to receive assistance.

Applications are available at the Miami County Community Action Council office and can be mailed directly to the State or for to energyhelp.ohio.gov to download an application the application, such as Social Security cards for all household members, verification of household income and verification of disability.

Total household income must be below the income limit as listed below for a household to qualify:

One person household with a three month total income of $5,149, or a 12 month total income of $20,598

Two person household with a three month total income of $6,969, or a 12 month total income of $27,878

Three person household with a three month total income of $8,789, or a 12 month total income of $35,158

Four person household with a three month total income of $10,609, or a 12 month total income of $42,438

Five person household with a three month total income of $12,429, or a 12 month total income of $49,718

Six person household with a three month total income of $14,249, or a 12 month total income of $55,998