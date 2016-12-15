Area briefs

YMCA offers fitness challenge

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is hosting an eight week Total Body Transformation challenge. This program is designed to change you from the inside out through education, accountability, and a strategic exercise plan.

The Total Body Transformation challenge begins Jan. 9. Each participant will meet in a small group with a personal trainer, for two sessions a week. The program will be offered at both the Piqua and Robinson branches.

Program consists of a pre and post fitness assessment and weekly emails including various topics such as: nutritional information, healthy recipes, and motivational support. Every participant will also receive a T-shirt and weekly prize opportunities.

For more information contact, Kaci Gessaman, Troy, at 440-9622 or k.gessaman@miamicountyymca.net, or Heather Sever, Piqua, at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net. Or visit the Miami County YMCA website at www.miamicountyymca.net.

Library offers reading challenge

TROY — The Children’s Winter Reading Challenge at Troy-Miami County Public Library begins Monday, Jan. 3 and ends Friday, March 3; the program’s theme is “It’s Cool to Read” and is designed to encourage reading for pleasure. Participants can pick up a reading log at the library, set a goal and read. The completed reading log can be turned in between Feb. 20 and March 3 for a small prize.

For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.