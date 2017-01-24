Ice racing announced at Hobart Arena

TROY — World Championship Ice Racing is coming to Troy’s Hobart Arena, it has been announced.

On Saturday, April 1, the event, featuring the biggest names in professional motorcycle ice racing, will take to the ice on unlimited outlaw quads and more.

Racers will rocket around the arena’s solid ice track with razor sharp studded tires and speeds going from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds. All participants will be racing for the World Championship Ice Racing title.

The evening will include a guest appearance by four-time Guinness Record Holder, daredevil and professional stunt rider Ryan S, one of the fastest wheelie riders and craziest stunt bike riders on the ice.

As a special addition to the event, “Into the ICE Zone” pit party passes are also available for $5. Come meet the riders for some one-on-one time before the show.

Family priced tickets are on sale at Hobart Arena at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at 339-2911. Adult reserved seating is $22, general admission is $17 and children’s tickets are $7.