Area briefs

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon Bridge winners for February include:

Group 1:

First — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye

Third — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon

Group 2:

First — Tom and Sue Gagnon

Second — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Judy Logan and Lou Holter

Second — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Third — Penny Dye and Barbara Wilson

Group 5:

First — Sue Dumbauld

Second — Alice Schlemmer

Third — Ruth Simpson

Group 8:

First — Patricia Penny

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Nancy Nims

Group 10:

First — Ruth Treon

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser

Third — Sandy Haack.

PEEP session upcoming

TROY — • PEEP SPRING SESSION: The days are getting warmer, the turkey vultures are flying overhead, and your preschooler is ready to explore the wonderful outdoors.

Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP) has opened .

Classes for this unique program will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class 12:30-2:30 p.m. This six-week session includes a different nature-related topic each week and will run April 11 through May 19. Did you know that spiders not only have eight legs but eight eyes as well? This is just one wildlife fact your child will teach you during this hands-on adventure. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained. The fee for this innovative program is $45 for BNC members and $60 for non-members. All fees are due upon registration (cash or check only). Class size is limited to 12 children.

UVCC names students of month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer has released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students of the Month for February 2017.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The Miami County recipients for February were:

Bradford: Allison Nicodemus, Interactive Media II; Bailey Wysong, Early Childhood Education and Care I.

Covington: Darianne Ganger, Early Childhood Education and Care II (Algebra II) (Global/Current Events); Anne Randall, Exercise Science II (Sociology).

Miami East: Jacob Brown, Automotive Technologies I (Government).

Newton Knoxville: Olivia Rollins, Cosmetology II.

Piqua: Logan Bubeck, Interactive Media I (Government and Current Events); Mackenzie Jessup, Exercise Science I (Government); Jacob North, Exercise Science II; Madison Ordean, Exercise Science I.

Troy: Amber Joins, Interactive Media I; Cheyane Lee, Early Childhood Education and Care II; Jessica McCulloch, Landscape II (Science 12).