Area briefs

Water quality report available

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy drinking water for the period of Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2016, is now available directly from the city of Troy’s website at the following web link: http://www.troyohio .gov/DocumentCenter/View/825 .

The report is also available on the city of Troy Facebook page and via Twitter. The Facebook link is http://www.facebook.com/CityofTroyOhio. The report can be viewed on Twitter at https://twitter.com/troyohiousa.

Notification of this web link will be displayed on the Community Message Board section of water bills to be mailed May 24 and June 6.

If you do not have Internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, call the Water Treatment Plant at (937) 339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the Utility and Personnel offices in the City Building, the Miami County Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Troy Water Plant.

If you have questions regarding this report, contact Jeff Monce, superintendent, or Ralph Walters, assistant superintendent, at 339-4826.

Riffle awarded scholarship

TROY — Jackson Riffle of Newton High School recenty was awarded a Gordon Orthodontics Scholarships. The scholarship is valued at $1000

Riffle will be attending Wright State University in the fall.

Gordon Orthodontics has been awarding scholarships to deserving patients since 2012. Each scholarship applicant has been a patient, or currently is a patient and completes an application of their high school accomplishments including participation in the arts, along with an essay reflecting on their own orthodontic experience. Recipients are those who excel in the sciences and arts, both being strong interests of Dr. Doug Gordon.

Gordon Orthodontics has two locations, one in Troy and one in Greenville.

Y to host Splash week

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA, 223 W. High St., will host Splash week June 12-16.

The program is free and is intended for beginning level swimmers only. It is a water safety program for children who have completed kindergarten through the fourth grade. Children learn basic swimming skills along with basic rescue and water safety skills. The program will meet for five days during the week and there are three 45 minute sessions. Times are 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Registration is limited to the first 15 children who are enrolled for each time slot. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA in person, or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close June 8.

Children who attend all five days during the week will be eligible for prize drawings.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y, or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Parenting classes upcoming

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is not offering a Peaceful Parenting Class for parent with children of all ages. The class is three weeks and will cover parenting issues such as: discipline, how child development impacts parenting, developing a mission statement, parenting basics (setting routines, chores), communication and how to handle specific behavior issues.

The course is $25 and includes all material and handouts.

Dates are June 22, 29 and July 6 and registration is due by June 20.

Classes take place in the Old Troy Courthouse, OSU Extension Office Meeting Room at 201 W. Main St

Contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County at 440-3945 to register.