Area briefs

Beautification winners named
TROY — The Troy City Beautification award winners for July and August include:
July
• Merit
222 Race St.
300 S. Ridge Ave.
501-503 Linwood
22 W. Race St.
• Green Thumb
310 Summit Ave. — David Hassel
542 Shaftsbury
887 Crossbow
1150 Cloverdale — Gary and Virginia Noe
1033 Mayfield Drive — Bruce and Hope Jennings
796 Glendale — Tom and Jodell Nick
1521 Beekman — John and Linda Slonaker
1563 Banbury
375 N. Dorset Road — Chuck and Pam Smith
1375 Fleet — Vickie Almeida
August
• Merit
224 Penn Road — Bill and Suzy Wilson
• Green Thumb:
416 W. Race St.
522 S. Mulberry St. — Tom and Connie Sutherin
412 Shaftsbury — Lisa and Tim Wright
908 Mayfield
1204 Charleston Court — John and Mary Lee Treon
467 Staunton Road — Mike and Ann Welch
92 Merry Robin — Mark and Edie Tremblay
1313 Skylark Drive — Pat and Gary Weaver
1234 Ridge Ave. — Cheryl Thompson
Gibson receives scholarship
TROY — Valerie Gibson of Troy High School, was chosen as the recipient of the Troy Lions Club Scholarship.
Gibson will be majoring in criminal justice at Wright State University this fall.
She recently attended a Troy Lions Club family picnic where she received her $500 scholarship. The check presentation was performed by Troy Lions Club scholarship committee chair Joe Jackson. The scholarship was awarded based on application essays on the importance of community service.
The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit charitable organization, which has served the Miami County area since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health.
For more information call 335-7345 or visit their web site at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH .
Miconi named to dean’s list
BEREA — Cesira Miconi of Tipp City, a graduate of Tippecanoe High School majoring in studio art, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester 2015 at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Stephen D. Stahl, Provost.
Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the dean’s list.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU