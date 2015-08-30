Area briefs

Beautification winners named

TROY — The Troy City Beautification award winners for July and August include:

July

• Merit

222 Race St.

300 S. Ridge Ave.

501-503 Linwood

22 W. Race St.

• Green Thumb

310 Summit Ave. — David Hassel

542 Shaftsbury

887 Crossbow

1150 Cloverdale — Gary and Virginia Noe

1033 Mayfield Drive — Bruce and Hope Jennings

796 Glendale — Tom and Jodell Nick

1521 Beekman — John and Linda Slonaker

1563 Banbury

375 N. Dorset Road — Chuck and Pam Smith

1375 Fleet — Vickie Almeida

August

• Merit

224 Penn Road — Bill and Suzy Wilson

• Green Thumb:

416 W. Race St.

522 S. Mulberry St. — Tom and Connie Sutherin

412 Shaftsbury — Lisa and Tim Wright

908 Mayfield

1204 Charleston Court — John and Mary Lee Treon

467 Staunton Road — Mike and Ann Welch

92 Merry Robin — Mark and Edie Tremblay

1313 Skylark Drive — Pat and Gary Weaver

1234 Ridge Ave. — Cheryl Thompson

Gibson receives scholarship

TROY — Valerie Gibson of Troy High School, was chosen as the recipient of the Troy Lions Club Scholarship.

Gibson will be majoring in criminal justice at Wright State University this fall.

She recently attended a Troy Lions Club family picnic where she received her $500 scholarship. The check presentation was performed by Troy Lions Club scholarship committee chair Joe Jackson. The scholarship was awarded based on application essays on the importance of community service.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit charitable organization, which has served the Miami County area since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health.

For more information call 335-7345 or visit their web site at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH .

Miconi named to dean’s list

BEREA — Cesira Miconi of Tipp City, a graduate of Tippecanoe High School majoring in studio art, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester 2015 at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Stephen D. Stahl, Provost.

Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the dean’s list.