Area briefs

Donated coats sought

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua and West Milton will be accepting children’s coats, in good condition, for distribution to needy children in Miami County.

“Operation Cover-Up” is being offered for the 27 year. Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Coats will be distributed at the Miami County Fairgrounds shop and crop building on Saturday, Oct. 28, between 9-11 a.m.

The deadline for coats to be dropped off is Oct. 23.

For more information, call (937) 440-6078.

Kayaking classes offered

TROY — The Robinson Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a kayaking class on Oct. 9 and 11. The class will run two nights, from 7:30-9 p.m. each night. This class is designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non YMCA members. Class size is limited to six participants, and you must be at least fourteen years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange a local kayaking enthusiast who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association.

Kayaking is a popular and fun water sport that individuals can easily learn and do. There are many opportunities for renting a kayak around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class please contact Leia Lander at the Robinson branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 440-9622. Or you may email her at l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

The Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch is located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Cemetery clean-up announced

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Fall cemetery clean-up will run from Oct. 1-14 in Newberry Township.

Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by Oct. 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Monday, Oct. 16. New fall arrangements in vases attached to monuments or fall saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed November 1st. Cemeteries included are:

Highland — High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens — Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road, Bradford

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please put the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle (in a permanent manner) so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument.