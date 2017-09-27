Area briefs

Kids’ sewing class offered

PIQUA — Students in grades 4-6 are invited to take the “Meow Now” sewing class with instructor Kim Copley on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

Participants will learn how to follow a pattern, cut it out and hand sew a cat to take home just in time for Halloween decorating. “I am excited to share this fun project with the kids,” said Copley. “They will learn basic skills and will complete a project all in one session plus have a second kit to take home and make on their own,” she added.

All materials are included in the class fee. Fees are available for both members and non-members. Class size is limited, so register early.

For more information or to register, visit the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Y offers free diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 17 at the YMCA’s Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.

CROP Walk upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Council of Churches is sponsoring the annual Nancy Schlafman Memorial CROP Walk on Sunday, Oct. 8 at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Registration begins at 1:45 p.m.

The approximately 3 mile walk will start at 2 p.m.

Twenty-five percent of funds raised will be used to purchase food and given to families in need at Christmas time who live in Union Township. Donations can be made to CWS/CROP and mailed to Les Trittschuh, 65 Sandstone Lane, Wet Milton, OH 45383.

CWS/CROP is a 501(3) non-profit organization that reaches out to the millions who are hungry.

For more information, call Trittschuh at (937) 478-8093.