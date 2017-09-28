Area briefs

Vintage tea sets on display

PLEASANT HILL — During the month of October, the Pleasant Hill History Center Museum will be featuring the vintage tea sets of Jean Gilbert.

Gilbert has collected miniature tea sets, as well as china place settings, for many years. She will also be displaying some of the china owned by Ella Wampler.

The Pleasant Hill History Center is located at 8 E. Monument St., and is open each Monday from 3-7 p.m. The center is handicapped accessible.

Hurricane relief items being collected

TROY — The Eagles No. 971 at 225 Elm St. are accepting donations of gently used clothing and shoes, personal care products, cleaning and paper products, diapers and water through Oct. 9.

Drop off between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mathew 25 Ministries out of Ashland will pick up mandatory ship out all donations.

Cemetery clean-up announced

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Fall cemetery clean-up will run from Oct. 1-14 in Newberry Township.

Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by Oct. 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Monday, Oct. 16. New fall arrangements in vases attached to monuments or fall saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed November 1st. Cemeteries included are:

Highland — High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens — Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road, Bradford

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please put the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle (in a permanent manner) so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument.