Area briefs

UVMC gift shop to host Masquerade sale

TROY — The Upper Valley Medical Center Gift Shop will host a Masquerade jewelry and accessories sale open to the community Oct. 10 and 11 in the lower level conference rooms adjacent to the hospital cafeteria.

Special hours for this sale will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Featured items will include $5 jewelry and accessories.

Proceeds from this seasonal sale will benefit the UVMC Volunteer Auxiliary in support of the Upper Valley Medical Center. For further information, feel free to call UVMC Volunteer Services at (937) 440-4995.

MasqueradeTM is the nation’s largest $5 jewelry and accessories company. Since inception, it has partnered with hospitals to raise more than $25 million for auxiliaries nationwide.

Road to close

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Peterson Road will be closed between Springcreek-Stringtown Road and DeWeese Road from Monday-Friday for a tile replacement. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through the dates, and will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday.

Y offers childbirth education class

TROY — The Miami County YMCA, Robinson Branch, will be offering a seven-week natural childbirth educational class. This class is designed to empower families with the tools and techniques used for natural childbirth.

This course will inform participants on the stages of birth, including signs, symptoms, and comfort measures through all three trimesters. Participants will also learn a variety of interventions, role of care providers, support people and home care.

The childbirth classes will begin on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 7-8:30 p.m., and will meet on Thursday’s through Dec. 21.

For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.