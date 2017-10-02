Area briefs

Y offers free diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 17 at the YMCA’s Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 or h.sever@miamicountyymca.net.

Volunteers sought at PIH

TROY — Partners in Hope will offer volunteer orientation from 6-8 p.m. Oct 11.

This will be a time to introduce new volunteers to Partners in Hope and to explore the organization’s various opportunities for volunteering. They are currently looking for volunteers to help out in the office as well as volunteers to help out in a variety of other ways.

If you are interested in volunteering with Partners in Hope or simply learning more about it, contact Andrea Keller at (937) 335-0448 to sign up for the orientation.

Cabaret & Cabernet event set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a Cabaret & Cabernet with the David Wion Trio on Friday evening, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom complete with cabaret tables, hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all-time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided for the sing-a-long.

Joining David will be Darin Wion on bass and Devin Mitchell on percussion. Soloists for the evening include Gregory Ashe, Rachael Boezi, Linda Lee Jolly and Justin Williams. This musical evening is free and open to the public and is intended for an adult audience.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

District soils contest held

CASSTOWN — On Wednesday, Sept. 27, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 Soils Judging Contest in Mercer County, on land owned by the Saint Charles Seminary south of Celina.

The Urban Soils team consisted of Jarrett Winner, Carter Gilbert, Zach Kronenberger, and Jeffery Blackford. The team placed 7 out of 22 teams. Jarrett Winner was the highest placing individual from Miami East placing 10 out of 131 individuals. Additional close placers was Carter Gilbert at 29 and Zach Kronenberger at 50.

The Rural Soils team consisted of Tyler Laycox and Camrey Jordan. Tyler Laycox was the high individual from Miami East placing 30 out 227 contestants.

The contest consisted of evaluating three soils pit for slope, erosion, drainage, depth, and soil texture. Also, the contestants took a written test and answered questions from the soil survey.