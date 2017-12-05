WACO continues lecture series

TROY — It was 10:35 a.m. on the morning of Monday, Dec. 17, 1903, when Orville Wright became the first man to pilot a controlled, powered flight. He and his brother Wilbur accomplished much more than flying. They worked as a team as scientists, engineers, skilled craftsmen, inventors, pioneers, and dreamers. They funded their own research and used their skills as bicycle manufacturers to soar to new heights (actually about 6 feet).

On Monday, Dec. 18, Robert “Bat” Bateman, a pilot himself, will discuss the obstacles and achievements of the brothers during the years leading up to the successful flight. This lecture will take place at WACO Air Museum at 7 p.m. as part of the Aviation Lecture Series.

Dr. Robert Bateman, a New Carlisle resident, is a retired Lt. Col. Of the USAF and professor of aviation related courses. Dr. Bateman has an extensive background in the fields of aviation and education.

Following his graduation in 1957 from West Point, he had a 20-ear career in the Air Force, with more than 4,500 hours in aircraft such as the F-100, F-4D, and F-111. As a flight instructor, he taught in the T-33, T-37, and T-38. He has flown 225 combat missions in the B-57, and has been awarded the Silver Star, DFC with four oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, and numerous Air Medals. He has earned a master of science degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and after his retirement, earned a master of arts degree in Experimental Psychology from the University of Dayton. He also holds a doctorate in Industrial Engineering from Texas A & M University with a specialty in Human Factors Engineering. In addition to his Air Force experience as a flight and academic instructor, Dr. Bateman has taught college-level undergraduate and graduate students and has spent time as a substitute teacher in public schools.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For questions, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.