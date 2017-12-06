Area briefs

Non-swimmers can learn

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a Mini-Splash week Dec. 27-29. The program will run from 11-11:45 a.m. The program is free for children who are currently enrolled in kindergarten through the fourth grade. It is specifically intended for non-swimmers. Mini-Splash week is a water safety program where children learn basic swimming skills as well as basic rescue and water safety skills.

Program registration is limited to the first 20 children who are enrolled. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA in person, or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close Dec. 22.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y, or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua Branch is located at 223 West High St., Piqua.

Edison offers We Are IT event

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting over 200 young women at its 12th annual We Are IT conference, set for Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edison State Community College.

The event will begin with a keynote address from Kirstie Zontini, morning meteorologist for WHIO TV Channel 7 and AM 1290/News 95.7 WHIO. The keynote address will be from 9:15-9:45 a.m. in the Robinson Theater.

The daylong event is designed to help increase awareness and boost interest within Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S.T.E.M.) career fields among young women from throughout the Miami Valley in junior high and high school.

The program provides a broad-based introduction to S.T.E.M. and its application to various career fields. During the day, students will participate in numerous hands-on breakout sessions that will give them a glimpse into real-world environments.

BNC Winter Solstice event set

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 for the annual “Winter Solstice Event” at Brukner Nature Center. The theme of this season’s event is “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s Photo Contest Exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff.

Come meet photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee.

At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle for a lecture presented by Erin Hazelton, wind energy/wildlife administrator with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, sharing an overview of the Division of Wildlife’s latest projects followed by a virtual trip underground to discover Ohio’s cave wildlife.

Admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 18.

Reservations needed

TIPP CITY — Reservations are due Dec. 11 for the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Tipp City’s annual Senior Citizens Holiday Breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at LT Ball Intermediate School

The breakfast will feature musical, dance, and vocal performances by students in the district. The breakfast is open to all Monroe Township and Tipp City senior citizens.

Interested residents should make a reservation with the district at 667-8444 to allow for adequate planning.

Holiday event set

TROY — Enjoy the music of the season and a gourmet meal that will celebrate the holidays, and decorate a dozen cookies to take home and enjoy with family at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12.

Memory Matters Cafe allows individuals to meet with new friends and join others who are learning, loving and living with memory loss. RSVP to (937) 541-5182 by two days before event.