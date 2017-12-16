Area briefs

Reservations being accepted

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced the 2018 Valentine Dinner and a Show featuring magician Mark Robinson. Enjoy an elegant dinner and a toast to love in the Hayner home with your favorite someone or very best friend. After dinner, comedian-illusionist-master magician Mark Robinson will share his wacky perspective on life and love. Embedded knee deep in heart-felt malarkey, Robinson will tease and entertain Valentine friends and lovers.

The dinner will be prepared by Chef Michael Jannides of Sidney and will include your choice of filet of beef tenderloin, chicken Monterey or grilled stuffed portabella mushrooms. The dinner of your choice will be served with three sides, bread, cheesecake, wine, and coffee or iced tea. Cost for the event is $43 per person. Reservations are required and can be made Monday, Jan. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 3. You can mail in your check or make your reservations online using your credit or debit card. Learn more at www.troyhayner.org/valentine or call 339-0457 .

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

Trail guides needed

TROY — Volunteers form the backbone of Brukner Nature Center. Staff could not possibly reach all of their goals without their support.

BNC is continually in need of trail guides who enjoy being outdoors and sharing that love with kids. Learn to handle Brukner Nature Center’s wildlife ambassadors including native Ohio snakes, turtles and salamanders. Share your passion for wildlife with preschoolers and elementary-aged children by leading field trips or assisting BNC staff naturalists.

Programs range from one to two hours and are scheduled on weekday and weekends between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Volunteer registration forms can be found at website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. All volunteers must complete a one-hour orientation, which is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and every other month at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on all of the volunteer opportunities, contact Miss June at 698-6493 or email education@bruknernaturecenter.com.

TMCS announces holiday hours

TIPP CITY —Tipp Monroe Community Services’ office will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. For emergency assistance, please only call (937) 667-4828.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible providing recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.