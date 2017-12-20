Ohio News Briefs

Man injured by sandbag thrown from overpass

TOLEDO (AP) — Police in Ohio charged four teens accused of tossing a sandbag over an interstate overpass, critically injuring a Michigan man.

The Blade of Toledo reports Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, was a front-seat passenger in a southbound vehicle on Interstate 75 struck by a sandbag near the Indiana Street overpass in Toledo around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the sandbag crashed through the vehicle’s windshield, striking Byrd. He was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with a head injury.

The driver did not appear to have been injured.

The four arrested juveniles include a 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds. Each was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dayton Arcade receives $4M in tax credits

DAYTON (AP) — The historic Dayton Arcade renovation project has landed an additional $4 million in historic tax credits.

The Dayton Daily News reports the Ohio Development Services Agency announced the award Tuesday.

The iconic arcade complex, located in the heart of the city’s downtown, closed 26 years ago. A development group is working to raise $90 million to overhaul the property with new housing for artists and creative professionals, event spaces and a hub for entrepreneurs, students, faculty, businesses and other groups.

Backers had said the $4 million in state tax incentives was one of the last pieces of financing they needed to allow the project to go forward.

Skeptics say many past proposals to revive the site over the decades have fallen flat. Officials say none has come this close.

Police: Officers fatally shoot man holding pellet gun

MIAMISBURG (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a southwestern Ohio man who refused to drop what was later determined to be a pellet gun.

The Dayton Daily News reports 33-year-old Robert Edwards was shot early Wednesday in Miami Township in Montgomery County.

Capt. John Magill says township police were called to the Oakwood Village mobile home park around 12:15 a.m. after reports of a man making suicidal threats on social media.

Two officers discovered Edwards at the park entrance with what appeared to be a gun. Police say he refused repeated requests to drop the weapon and was shot three times.

Magill said the officers followed department policy. They’ve been placed on administrative leave pending Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation review.

1 dead in southwest Ohio house fire

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a person has died in a southwest Ohio house fire.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2BGHGo3 ) the fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the gated community of Lake Lorelei in Perry Township in Brown County.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

Company sues televangelist’s church over $3.6M loan

CUYAHOGA FALLS (AP) — An Ohio televangelist’s church and its television station are being sued for allegedly defaulting on a $3.6 million loan from a company that owns hundreds of oil wells around the state.

Beck Energy Corporation filed the lawsuit against Winston Broadcasting Network and Grace Cathedral on Nov. 29. Beck says it loaned the money to the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls station in January 2013 to pay a bank mortgage.

The lawsuit says the loan was to have been paid by February 2016. Beck says it requested payment in April and 96-year-old Rev. Ernest Angley wrote back in July saying he would pay “in just a very short, short time.”

Beck claims it never received payment.

The lawsuit seeks damages and foreclosure on church property. An attorney for the church declined to comment.

Interim Akron police chief to take job permanently

AKRON (AP) — The man heading Akron’s police force since its former leader resigned amid accusations of misconduct will take over as chief on a permanent basis.

Kenneth Ball was scheduled to be announced as the department’s permanent chief at a news conference Wednesday.

He took the post on an interim basis after the resignation of former Chief James Nice in August.

Nice was accused of potentially criminal misconduct related to an investigation into his nephew. He was also accused of using a racial slur and having an affair with a member of the department.

Nice’s attorney has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Ball has been an Akron police officer for 26 years.

‘Safe Ride’ driver pleads not guilty to rape

HAMILTON (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting two female college students in Ohio in the vehicle he drove for his “Sherman’s Safe Ride” taxi service has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual battery charges.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 38-year-old Sherman Jackson II pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Butler County court in Hamilton. Police in Oxford say Jackson was arrested after two young women from Miami University filed separate reports alleging they were assaulted by him in his vehicle when they used the taxi service.

The judge lowered Jackson’s bond from $1 million to $65,000 and ordered him not to operate his taxi service.

His defense attorney declined to comment after the arraignment.

Jackson owns and operates the taxi service in Oxford, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.