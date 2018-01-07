Area briefs

Walker named president

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Lostcreek Township Trustees held a reorganizational meeting Jan. 4 with Richard Walker being appointed as president with Eric Carey as vice president.

The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Special meeting notices will be posted at township building in Casstown.

The annual financial report for 2017 has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer at (937) 335-4108.

Retirement party set

TROY — Brian Leptak of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District/NRCS office retired at the end of 2017.

A celebration to honor his more than 30 years of service will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the office, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Y offer MLK Day Camp

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA will be heading to 36 Skate in Piqua this Martin Luther King Day. This event will take place on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pick-up and drop-off at both the Piqua and Robinson Branches for youth in grades first through sixth or kindergarten with older sibling or familiar with YMCA programs. The day will start with swimming at the Piqua branch (transportation provided), lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then roller skating. Pre-Registration by Jan. 14 is encouraged by registering at either branch or over the phone (773-9622/440-9622). The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

YMCA offers youth sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming Sports Leagues at the Piqua and Robinson branches. These eight week leagues begin on February 9th and 10th.

YMCA Youth Sports are designed for children with all skill levels. Games will use a competitive format including progressive rules enforcement and scoring while maintaining fair play for all participants.

• Piqua Branch leagues

First and second grade boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

3-4 and 5-6 year old soccer — Saturday afternoons

7-10 year old soccer — Late Saturday afternoons

• Robinson Branch leagues

Kindergarten boys/girls basketball — Friday evenings

Third and fourth grade boys/girls basketball — Saturday mornings

Firsth through fourth grade boys/girls floor hockey – Saturday mornings (Begins Feb. 24)

4-5 year old boys/girls basketball — Saturday afternoons

Registrations are being accepted at both branches or over the phone through Jan. 28h. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.