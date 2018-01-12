Area briefs

Hosta College returns

PIQUA — The Great Lakes Region (GLR) of the American Hosta Society will present the 25th anniversary of Hosta College in Piqua on March 16-17 at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. It begins on Friday night, March 16, with a hosta auction, plus shopping for plants, books, tools and garden related supplies.

On Saturday, there will be more 80 classes held on “everything green.”

Online registration is Feb. 10-24. For all the details as well as a listing of the classes, go to ihostohio.org/portal/glhc or type in Great Lakes Hosta College.

Y offers adult sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking team registrations for an upcoming adult basketball league. The winter basketball league takes place at both the Piqua and Robinson branches on Tuesday evenings beginning Feb. 6. Registration goes through Jan. 28. This league consists of eight games plus a tournament with a cost of $325 per team if all members of the team are YMCA members, and $400 per team if non-members.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Game night set

TROY — The Troy Historical Society will have a Troy-Miami County trivia game night at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The “Jeopardy-style” game will be hosted by society trustee Jack Carter. Society members invited the community to come test their knowledge of local history.

For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or email the society at tths@frontier.com.

Dine to donate

TROY — Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 23.

Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

Basket bingo upcoming

CASSTOWN — The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a basket bingo at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school, No. 14. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Longaberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry.

There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longaberger product.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212, or by purchasing them at the door.