Area briefs

Member of month named

CASSTOWN — The January 2018 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Paige Pence. She is the daughter of Brent and Christine Pence of New Carlisle. She is a freshman and first-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Pence has accomplished much in her brief membership in the FFA Chapter. She was a member of the District Novice Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event Team, was one of the top seller in the chapter fruit sales fundraiser with over $1,000 in sales, and was the overall winner in the chapter’s Corn Contest for high yields.

Her Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of market goats and market steers. She exhibited the Grand Champion Market Goats at the Keystone International in Harrisburg, Pa., and American Royal in Kansas City, Mo. Just recently she was named the Intermediate Showmanship winner in the market goat show and exhibited a class winner in the market sheep show at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

Concert rescheduled

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will feature The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions at a rescheduled concert on Friday, Jan. 19.

. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop set for Saturday. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

Appraisal fair set

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society will hold its annual appraisal fair Jan. 27 at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stitcher will be doing the appraisals. The cost is $5 to have up to two items appraised and each additional item is $3.

The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase.