Area briefs

Veterans to share stories

TROY — Veterans of the Miami Valley will share their stories from World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq, and wherever their country sent them on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Men and women who served will be the speakers as they share those days, those years, those times of war to restore the peace. Visitors are welcome to come listen to their fellow veterans discuss their time on land, in the air and on the sea.

Free doughnuts and coffee will be available for the event. An elevator is available

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ or call (937) 332-8852.

Stagelight Players to hold auditions

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players are holding open auditions for Scott Crain’s “Robin Hood,” on Monday, Jan. 29 and Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in room 107 on the Piqua campus.

Under Prince John’s rule, a young hero is forced to give up his land after defeating the Sheriff of Nottingham in an archery tournament. Robin Hood then joins forces with a like-minded ensemble of Merry Men to take back what is theirs. This play tells classic story of taking from the rich to give to the poor.

Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from April 6-15. Emily Beisner is directing the play.

For more information, contact Karen Baker at kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

Moore appointed for new term on board

DENVER, Colo. — Denver, Colorado-based nonprofit, Angel Covers, has announced Kathleen Moore has been appointed for another three-year term on its board, beginning this month.

“We were delighted when Kathleen readily agreed to continue helping Angel Covers fulfill its mission to help orphaned and disadvantaged children around the world,” said Kari Fillmore, founder and executive director. “As a working board, it’s important to engage with leaders who are willing to take on responsibilities to move our many programs forward as we help educate deaf children in Kenya, keep girls safe from trafficking in Thailand, and provide nutritional and medical care in Tibet and China.”

Moore currently lives in Troy, and has been active in other service organizations both locally and nationally. She is past chair of The Future Begins Today, a nonprofit that helps local students stay in school and graduate. She is active in Troy Rotary Club, handling the club’s public relations and social media. She has long been an animal rescue advocate who encourages pet seekers to adopt and not shop. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Miami University, an master’s in Business Administration from Wright State University, and an master’s in Professional Studies from The George Washington University.

Founded in 2002, Angel Covers is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes having safe and healthy environments in which children can grow and become independent, empowered adults who break the cycle of poverty for future generations. A volunteer-run agency, Angel Covers is dedicated to providing holistic care to orphaned and impoverished children around the world, giving them access to quality education, nutrition, shelter, and medical care. To learn more, visit www.angelcovers.org.