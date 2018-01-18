Area briefs

Learn about houseplant care

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Bringing Green to Winter: Houseplants Care and Selection” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on Feb. 2, at 10 a.m.

Houseplants are a great way to add a little green to your winter blahs. With so many options available, especially exotic species, it may be difficult to have the best care plan. Join Master Gardener volunteer Linda Young as she discusses selection and care of houseplants and how these unique species can add a splash of color to your home this winter.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. Each participant will receive a houseplant. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by Jan. 31.

For more details, contact the Extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

YMCA offers youth volleyball

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for youth volleyball programs at the Piqua Branch and Robinson Branch (located on 25-A between Troy and Tipp City). Instructional classes and a competitive league are both being offered.

The instructional classes begin Feb. 13, at the Piqua Branch and Feb. 17, at the Robinson Branch for third through eighth graders, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Classes last for eight weeks and are geared toward both new and experienced participants.

The competitive league begins Feb. 13, for fifth and sixth graders. This team participates in the Midwest Youth Volleyball League as a sixth grade team and competes in tournaments on weekends beginning in mid-March. Team practice is on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Piqua Branch from 6:30-8 p.m. Due to the competitive nature of the program, it is encouraged for fifth and sixth graders to also participate in the instructional classes.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

SNL event to be held

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Jan. 27, for youth in grades K-6.

This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, a bounce house, and a movie. Pizza and lemonade will be served during the movie time. Drop-off begins at 7 p.m. and pick-up is at 11:30 p.m Saturday. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Chamber concert set at Hayner

TROY — Performing for the next Drawing Room Chamber Concert at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be Rob Turner on Baroque flute and Janet Scott on clavichord. The concert begins at 7:30 p .m. Jan. 30.

The Baroque flute is a simple wooden flute that was the precursor to the silver flutes we know today. According to oldflutes.com: “A revolution in flute-making took place in the second half of the 17th century. The …’Baroque flute’ (emerged) with significant modifications including a conical bore …The bore change made a big difference in sound—improving the intonation and increasing the volume in the lowest notes, in particular.”

The clavichord is similar to a harpsichord and Scott will be bringing a very special clavichord with her for this concert. It was made in 1998 by David Jenson and is primarily patterned after instruments made by Hieronymus Albrecht Hass in the mid-1700s. It is an unfretted, double-strung design typical of late Baroque clavichords; this allows the instrument to be tuned in different temperaments. The case wood is American black walnut. the soundboard is spruce, and the keyboard is a South American tropical hardwood and ebony.

Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events at www.TroyHayner.org.