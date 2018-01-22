Area briefs

Hands-on pruning school offered

TROY — The OSU Miami County Master Gardener program is offering a six-week pruning school every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. starting Feb. 15 through March 22.

Class topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears to the Feb. 15 class to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class includes in-class instruction and on-site pruning of shrubs and small trees using a variety of pruning equipment. The class will be taught by Miami county Master Gardener Volunteers, including an ISA Certified Arborist.

The classes will meet at the Ohio State Extension office, located on the ground floor of the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy. The cost of the class is $50 for the public and $30 for out-of-county Master Gardener volunteers. Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to the address listed above. Registration is limited and the class fills quickly. The deadline to register is Feb. 7.

For more information contact Amanda Bennett at 440-3945 or email bennett.709@osu.edu. Information can also be found by visiting go.osu.edu/miamipruning or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Lifeguard classes upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a lifeguard class in February and March on Feb. 20 and 22 and March 6, 8, 13 and 15.

The Robinson branch in Troy will be offering a class in April on April 3, 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19.

Both classes are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

“Lifeguarding is a very rewarding job, and lifeguards are in demand all year round,” said Leia Lander, aquatics director at the Robinson branch. “It’s why we continue to run classes almost year round to build our staff levels, but also to reach those kids that were not quite old enough last summer.”

Donn Shade, aquatics director at the Piqua branch says, “Working as a lifeguard teaches people time management skills, communication and leadership skills while building self-confidence. Many times lifeguarding is a person’s first job, so they are learning what it takes to be a successful employee, and it looks good on the resume.”

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

“There are often opportunities to be hired as a lifeguard at the YMCA after completion of the class,” Shade said. “There is also the opportunity to become a swim instructor after starting the guarding job.”

For more information, or to register for the lifeguard classes contact Shade at the Piqua Branch at (937) 773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson Branch at (937) 440-9622.