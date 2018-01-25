Area briefs

Coin appraisals to be offered

TROY — MainSource Bank will host HCC Rare Coins at its Troy at 635 S. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 for free coin and rare paper bills appraisals. With more than three decades of experience, a knowledgeable HCC staff member will be onsite conducting coin appraisals, with no appointment necessary. For more information, visit www.mainsourcebank.com.

KHN seeks nurses

DAYTON — Kettering Health Network is looking for registered nurses. The network is hosting a hiring event for experienced RNs on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5-9 p.m. at Grandview Medical Center, 405 W. Grand Ave., Dayton.

Scrubs and business attire are welcome. Be sure to bring multiple copies of your resume.

For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org/hiringevent

If you are not a registered nurse, but are interested in working for Kettering Health Network, apply at ketteringhealth.org/careers.

Scholarships available

• TROY — Franklin Lodge 14 Free & Accepted Masons located in Troy is offering two $500 scholarships to local high school students. Senior students may apply.

The Grand Lodge of Ohio also offers two $1,200 scholarships, which they may apply for. If you wish to apply, contact Bruce Ball for additional information at brucepost43troyoh@hotmail.com or call (937) 903-1244.

Deadline date to Franklin Lodge is 2/15/18

The applications need to received no later than Feb. 1.

• DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, is offering a $20,000 technical scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Darke, Miami, Mercer, Auglaize or Shelby County high schools. Eligible seniors must pursue a bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university in Engineering, including Mechanical, Electrical, Computer, Industrial and Software or in Computer Information Systems.

This scholarship offers not only money for tuition; it offers an opportunity to gain experience. The scholarship recipient will intern during their college summer breaks, beginning in production and gaining more responsibilities each year. After college graduation, the student must commit at least three years of employment with Midmark. Paid out incrementally throughout a four-year program, the recipient is chosen based on his or her application and interview with an internal panel of Midmark Teammates.

With the health care market rapidly evolving, the company is making strategic moves to accelerate its product development cycle and strengthen its agility to stay ahead of customer needs. Midmark will break ground later this year for a new, state-of-the-art technology center on its Versailles campus. The scholarship recipient will work in Versailles where engineering, new product development and other functions reside.

Eligible students should contact their guidance counselor for more information. Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 23.

BNC to have fundraiser

TROY — Join other participants from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 for a unique fundraising event as you paint a portrait of winter chickadees on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. A BNC naturalist will provide an introduction to the natural history of these native birds.

Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials.

Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 24 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only).

All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.