Area briefs

Thomas to turn 90

TROY — A 90th birthday party for Oran Thomas’ 90th birthday will be from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy.

The event will be hosted Oran’s children, who ask that gifts be omitted. Cards are welcome.

For more information, call Cindy Robe at (419) 610-8461.

Lehman plans open house

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School’s Open House will be 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the school, 2400 St. Mary’s Ave. Prospective students, especially those in fifth to eighth grades, and their parents are invited. In addition, the annual Science Fair will take place that night at 8:30 p.m. In the school’s Geise Family Gymnasium.

The Open House will give prospective students and their parents the opportunity to experience Lehman and how its mission to “guide students to discover, embrace and utilize their gifts and talents for the glory of God and service to others” is the cornerstone to life at Lehman.

The event will allow guests to: tour classrooms; meet faculty; learn about financial aid; discover more about college-prep classes with Edison State, University of Dayton, and Wright-State; meet current Lehman parents and students; and register for the chance to win a $500 scholarship for incoming freshmen.

For more information about the open house, call (937) 498-1161.