Area briefs

Farm recordkeeping workshop set

TROY — OSU Extension-Miami County office will offer a workshop from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 in the Extension Meeting room in the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. The workshop will cover how to utilize computer programs to allow fast data entry, internal accuracy checks and summarize data. Participants will learn to set up accounts, categorize income and expenses, run tax reports and prepare farm production reports. The sessions will be taught by OSU Extension Educator Bruce Clevenger from Defiance County. Cost for the workshop is $75 per farm business for up to two people.

The deadline to register is February 9. Late registrations will be an additional $25. To register for the class, contact the OSU Extension office at 440-3945 with a credit card or by mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to 201 W. Main St, Troy, Ohio 45373. Cash, credit or checks are also accepted in person in the office Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Amanda Bennett at bennett.709@osu.edu with questions or visit miami.osu.edu/events.

Scholarship opportunity available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Medical Society Alliance is offering two scholarships of $1,000 each. These scholarships are designated to provide financial assistance to students who are enrolled in an accredited school of nursing pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing and must have completed the required pre-nursing course of study. The student must be residents of Miami County.

The Miami County Medical Society is offering one scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to assist a deserving resident of Miami County who will attend an accredited post graduate medical school to pursue a career as a physician in the United States.

For information on the above scholarships please visit the Foundation’s website at thetroyfounation.org look under scholarships, search by school, post graduate scholarships available. The deadline for most of the scholarships is March 21. For more information, feel free to call Lisa Reynolds at 339-8935.