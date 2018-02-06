Area briefs

Hile to celebrate 90th birthday

TROY— Mary Todd Hile will be 90 years old in February.

Her children will host an open house for her friends and family to come and wish her a happy birthday from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Troy First Church of God, 924 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy.

They ask that gifts be omitted.

Hayner Hits the Road

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s trip to Pennsylvania on May 14-18 has just a few seats still available for the trip.

The five day/four night trip includes: Fallingwater Tour, a Frank Lloyd Wright House, guided tour of Philadelphia’s Independence National Historic Park, including Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, American Music Theatre Performance, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, City Tour of Reading, Terminal Market & Pagoda, The Barnes Foundation Art Museum, National Constitution Center, lunch and high tea at Stirling Mansion, three dinners, four breakfasts and four nights lodging and transportation.

The all-inclusive, double occupancy, cost of this trip is: $735 for in-district and Friends of Hayner Members and $765 for those out-of-district. Registration deadline is March 15 and the trip is limited to 50 guests. You can register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org or stop by the Hayner to register and pay.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Valentine’s Day raffle offered

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is having a Valentine’s Day gun raffle. The drawing will be held Feb. 14.

The gun is a CZ USA P10 compact 9mm with 4-inch barrel and two 15 round magazines. Tickets are $10 each, and only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets may be purchased at Siegel’s Country Store in Covington, from any Fort Rowdy Board member, or from Uniforms Plus in Piqua. For more information, contact Annette at (937) 214-1599.

You must be at least 21 years old to purchase a ticket. The winner must be in compliance with federal and state laws and applicable local ordinances.

All proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering. Visit the organization on Facebook or at www.fortrowdy.org.