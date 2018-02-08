ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Cole steps down as amFAR president

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion designer Kenneth Cole has resigned as chairman of the board of the AIDS charity amfAR.

The group’s board of trustees says Cole and several other trustees agreed to “graciously” resign Wednesday after the board implemented term limits. Cole had served longer than the new limits that were adopted.

But Cole’s move also comes as federal prosecutors in Manhattan look into financial dealings in 2015 among amfAR, Harvey Weinstein and the American Repertory Theater, which produced Weinstein’s musical “Finding Neverland.”

Cole was a leader of amfAR, which stands for American Foundation for AIDS Research, at the time.

Cole has long been involved in the global effort to end HIV and AIDS.

Eagles QB Wentz gets engaged

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz couldn’t play in the Super Bowl, but he still gets a ring — and now his girlfriend gets one, too.

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring … can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!” the 25-year-old Wentz said in a tweet Tuesday , accompanied by a photo spread of Kentucky native Maddie Oberg accepting his marriage proposal.

They got engaged at CastlePost, also known as Kentucky Castle. The boutique hotel said in a Facebook post it was proud to be “a part of their story.”

Wentz was the Eagles starting quarterback until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Largest T. rex skeleton being moved

CHICAGO (AP) — The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found is on the move.

Chicago’s Field Museum began dismantling the skeleton named Sue on Monday. Crews are preparing to move the display to a new exhibit and bring in a cast of an even larger dinosaur.

Sue has been in the spacious Stanley Field Hall since 2000. Sue’s handler, Bill Simpson, says that despite being the largest T. rex ever found, Sue looks puny beneath the 70-foot-high (21-meter-high) ceiling in the museum’s main hall.

Simpson says Sue will appear in a new exhibition space in 2019, in a second-floor gallery, where it’ll look better.

Sue is making way for a cast of a titanosaur, a plant-eating dinosaur that’s three times the length of the T. rex. Its neck will stretch up to the second-floor balcony level.

Nielsen: 103.4M watched Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Super Bowl on NBC, a 7 percent drop from last year that indicates that television’s biggest event may have peaked in popularity.

The Nielsen company said it’s the smallest Super Bowl audience on television since 2009 despite the underdog Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots in a thrilling game that was close from start to finish.

Last year’s Patriots-Falcons game reached 111.3 million viewers. The all-time Super Bowl record — and record for any television event in the United States — was the 114.4 million who watched the Patriots against the Seahawks in 2015.

The NFL’s viewership has been down this year, with experts citing factors like increased injuries, some confusing rules changes and anger at players protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Similarly, fewer people have cable than they did a few years ago, with streaming onto hand-held devices becoming more popular.