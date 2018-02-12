Area briefs

Troy cemeteries prepare for spring cleanup

TROY — To prepare for the annual spring cleanup of the cemetery grounds of both Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery, residents are asked to remove their wreaths, decorations and other items that have been left on the cemetery grounds/gravesites at both Riverside and Rosehill cemeteries.

All ground mounted decorations will be removed by cemetery staff beginning March 1.

Spring wreaths, gravestone saddles, and other appropriate decorations can be placed starting April 1.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the Use of Flowers and Other Decorations. The rules and regulations are available on the city’s website at www.troyohio.gov. Unauthorized plantings, flowers and decorations will be removed from the cemetery grounds without further notice.

If there are questions, call the Cemetery Department at 335-2710.

PMMC luncheon set

COVINGTON — All former Employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at Buffalo Jacks at 11:30 a.m. March 8 at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. Reservation are not required as participants will order off the menu. For questions, call Nancy at (937) 473 3337 or Judy at (937) 214 2036.

Kayaking class offered

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a kayaking class on Tuesday and Thursday, March 20 and 22. The class, which is one class, will run from 7:30-9 p.m. The class is designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non-YMCA members. Class size is limited to six participants, and you must be at least 14 years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association.

Kayaking is a popular and fun water sport that individuals can easily learn and do. There are many opportunities for renting a kayak around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class, contact Donn Shade at (937) 773-9622 or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua Branch is located at 223 W. High St., Piqua.