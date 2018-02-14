Area briefs

4-H kick-off set at mall

PIQUA — The public is invited to the 4-H Kick-Off set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua.

The county’s 4-H clubs and camp counselors will be available for families to meet and learn more about the 4-H club and camping program. The first 50 children (age 6 or older) will receive a free fidget block spinner kit. Limit one per child. Youth will also have an opportunity to:

• Create and take craft projects

• Enjoy a cake decorating demonstration

• Explore the world of small animals

• Enjoy a smoothie

• Learn About a 4-H club in their area

Youth ages 5 and in kindergarten, through age 18 as of Jan. 1 of the current year can join 4-H. The Miami County 4-H club enrollment deadline is Friday, March 30.

For more information about this event, or the 4-H program, call 440-3943 or email woods.372@osu.edu.

Kindergarten registration open

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools has announced its kindergarten registration is under way for the 2018-2019 school year. Students must be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1, 2018.

Parents/guardians need first to register their child online by going to the district’s home webpage at www.tippcityschools.com. Click on “Our District” tab and then click student registration.

Once the form is completed, parents/guardians will be prompted to schedule an appointment for the week of Feb. 26 at Nevin Coppock Elementary Schools.

Please bring to the scheduled appointment, child’s original birth certificate, a 3-inch0-by-5-inch (or smaller) photo of the child, proof of residency (lease or deed), driver’s license for identification, and custody papers.

SNL event set

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Feb. 24 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the bounce house.

Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.