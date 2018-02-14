Area briefs

Cub Scout adventure set

TROY — Join other Cub Scouts from the area on Friday, March 2 from 6-9 p.m. as Brukner Nature Center staff explore Ohio’s wild places and discover some of the nocturnal creatures that live here.

Staff will discuss how different animals fit into food chains and why each species fills an important niche within the environment. Participants will get to meet many of BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover their unique adaptations. Before the night is through, participants will take a hike in the night time woods to call for owls and find many other awe-inspiring things.

This program is $15 per person and includes pizza, drinks, wildlife games and the chance to get up close with some native Ohio wildlife. Registration and payment due by Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. (cash, check, or Paypal and include your pack number).

Y offers youth volleyball

PIQUa — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for a third and fourth grade youth volleyball team at the Piqua branch.

This competitive league begins Feb. 20 for the third and fourth graders. This team participates in the Midwest Youth Volleyball League and competes in tournaments on weekends beginning in mid-March. Team practice is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Piqua branch from 6:30-8 p.m. Due to the competitive nature of the program, it is encouraged for the players to also participate in the instructional classes.

The cost is $60 for members and $80 for non-members and includes the meet fee.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Presidents’ Day Camp upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be heading to Jumpy’s in Troy this Presidents’ Day. This event will take place on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pick-up and drop-off at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades kindergarten through sixth. The day will start at Jumpy’s (transportation provided), lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then swimming at the Robinson Branch. Pre-registration by Feb. 18 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone (773-9622/440-9622).

The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.