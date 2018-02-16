Area briefs

Road to close

TROY — North Market Street between Foss Way/Kirk Lane and Stonyridge Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, March 5 through Friday, Aug. 10 for road reconstruction.

A detour will be posted.

CCP presentation planned

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites homeschooled students and their parents to attend a presentation about the statewide College Credit Plus (CCP) program on Monday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. in room 504/505 on the Piqua Campus.

Students enrolled in the CCP program can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at little to no cost to them. Credits earned in the program are easily transferable to public and private universities nationwide under robust articulation agreements.

Topics covered during the event include: what is College Credit plus; how to get started with CCP; the benefits of CCP; state legislation; and more.

For more information, contact Velina Bogart, coordinator of College Credit Plus for Edison State, at 778-8600 or ccp@edisonohio.edu.

Art contest seeks entries

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering is now accepting entries for its 26th annual art contest. The winning entry will be used to represent the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering on its printed material. The deadline for entries is March 30. The winner will receive recognition for the artwork and a limited edition medallion, and will be made into a wood-burned plaque for the Fort Rowdy auction. The rules are simple:

1. There is no cost to enter; just mail your entry flat or rolled (do not fold) to: The Fort Rowdy Gathering — Artwork, P.O. Box 23, Covington, Ohio, 45318.

2. The artwork must be period-correct, representative of the late 1700s and early 1800s (pre-Civil War)

3. The drawing must be on white stock paper, in a black medium, so artwork is crisp and easily reproduced.

4. Drawing size a minimum of 5-by-7-inches

5. All artwork submitted becomes the property of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, contact Johanna McGrath, art contest chair, by text at (937) 467-0668 or email at jar2jam1116@gmail.com.

Overnight events set at BNC

TROY — Come join Brukner Nature Center staff on Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. through Saturday, March 10 at 9 a.m. for a fun and educational overnight adventure for your Brownie troop.

Learn about all of the amazing things that animals can do and see if you can come close to mimicking them. This program is $25 per scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast.

“Camp out” in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure.

The deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Monday, March 5. Pre-register and pay by Monday, Feb. 26 and get a wildlife field guide for your troop. Pay by cash, check or Pay-pal (include your troop number and date of overnighter).

An overnight adventure for Juniors also will be offered at BNC from Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, March 17 at 9 a.m.

Learn about the different ways that animals communicate with each other and see if you can decode their secret language during this fun and educational overnight adventure for your troop.

This program also is $25 scout and $20 per leader, and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast.

Participants also will get to “camp out’ in the comfort of the Heidelberg Auditorium.

The deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Monday, March 12. Pre-register and pay by Monday, March 5 and get a wildlife field guide for your troop. Pay by cash, check or Pay-pal (include your troop number and date of overnighter).