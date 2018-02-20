Area briefs

Tamplin graduates basic

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — Pvt. Seth M. Tamplin graduated Army basic training on Feb. 15.

He spent 10 weeks at Fort Jackson, S.C.

He is a graduate of Miami East High School, class of 2016.

Cemetery clean-up announced

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Spring cemetery clean-up will run from March 1-14. Please remove all decorations that you wish to save by March 14 in all cemeteries maintained by Newberry Township. The cemetery staff will begin removing old arrangements Thursday, March 15. New spring arrangements in vases attached to monuments or spring saddles will not be removed. Other new arrangements may be placed March 30.

Newberry Township cemeteries are:

Highland — High Street, Covington

Greenville Creek — Buckneck Road, Bradford

Friedens — Corner of Versailles and Bradford-Bloomer Road

Union Church — Union Church Road, Covington

Arnold — State Route 36, Covington

Priest — McMaken Road, Covington

Johnson — State Route 41, Covington

Lutheran Church — Miami-Shelby County Line Road, Covington.

All artificial arrangements must be in a vase, hanging device, or on a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased’s name and a contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. Any arrangement that is a maintenance problem will be disposed of.

With mowing season soon approaching, cemetery rules prohibit glass containers, wire, toys and figurines that interfere with mowing and trimming. Please be aware of updated rules and regulations.

Home school program offered

TROY — WACO Learning Center will offer an aeronautical program to homes chool families with early learners, age 6-8, designed by NASA. Fun with Flight is a collection of five STEM learning modules based on children’s books.

Each module focuses on a single children’s book, followed by a STEM thematic lesson. Hands-on activities will engage the child as they make discoveries about Gliders in Nature (Form & Function), Balloons (Sinking & Floating), Parachutes (Fluid Thickness & Drag), Kites (Surface Area & Lift), Helicopters and Airplanes (Force & Thrust), and World Flyers (Geography & Global Trade). All six modules will be covered March 5-9 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

A $50 materials fee will cover the entire week. Register by calling WACO Air Museum at 335-9226 for registration.

J. Andrew Fulker Scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Assication is receiving applications for scholarship grants from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation as a lasting tribute to Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The scholarship fund is designed to assist deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. Recipients of J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship grants will be selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association. Grants will be used for law school tuition. To be eligible, an applicant must be admitted to for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

Applications for scholarships may be obatined from Jack L. Neuenschwander, Miami County Bar Association Scholarship Committee, 1455 Stockham Dr., Piqua, OH 45356, or by telephone at (937) 778-0269.