Area briefs

Lecture series continues

TROY — Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.”

Albers will share information on the 1942, B-17F, Flying Fortress, called the Memphis Belle. The lecture will cover the B-17’s history, the 25 combat missions over Europe in World War II and why the Memphis Belle was the first heavy bomber selected to go home in 1943 and participate in the historic, first War-Bond tour across the U.S.A.

Bill is museum curator of the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana, home of the B-17G, the “Champaign Lady,” which is under construction.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. Donations will be accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Dine to donate

TROY — Dine at Chipotle in Troy between 5-9 p.m. March 6 and 50 percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Troy’s First Place Food Pantry to assist in covering operational expenses.

A flier is required and can be picked up at the food pantry at 721 Lincoln Ave. or call 35-2826.

Veterans coffee set for March 7

TROY — The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. March 7.

Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call 332-8852.

Understanding food labels

TROY —Going to the grocery these days, you need a dictionary to decode all the claims and information on the food labels. Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 7 p.m. March 7 as participants dive into common misunderstandings about food labels, the requirements, and what they mean with Amanda Bennett, Agricultural & Natural Resource Educator at the OSU Extension Office in Miami County.

This program is for adults and no registration is required.

For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or tmcpl.org.