Area briefs

TROY — As a non-profit organization, Troy Main Street works to create a charming, prosperous, and interactive Downtown Troy. This year, in addition to enhancing the downtown, the organization is giving back to the greater community.

“Last year, we happened to host an event right after Hurricane Harvey hit,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “In an effort to help, we laid out a jar for people to donate to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund. From that single event, the community donated $330. We want to make a similar impact this year, but this time, we’re focusing on the community we already serve: the community of Troy.”

The donation jar will return at Troy Main Street’s first event of the year, The Taste of Troy Trivia Night. The Taste of Troy Trivia Night will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center. Information on tickets can be found on the Troy Main Street Facebook page and on www.troymainstreet.org.

Hayner Happenings exhibit to open

TROY — “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do,” is a fun and informational exhibit that will be on display from March 2-31 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

“Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do,” is curated by two of the Hayner Center’s experienced Exhibit Committee members, Gerri Nichols and Judy Deeter. This exhibit highlights the thousands of culturally enriching events that have happened here since the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center opened its doors in 1976.

A reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit is scheduled for Friday, March 2 from 5-6:45 p.m. Come to this public reception to meet the curators and find out if there is a picture of you in our exhibit.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

ALS support groups to meet

TROY — StoryPoint Troy will host monthly ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter caregiver support group meetings. As a community resource company, StoryPoint Troy believes this partnership will be beneficial to those affected by ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) who reside in the greater Troy area.

The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter serves 55 counties in the State of Ohio, assisting those diagnosed with ALS and their families with programs such as consultations from nurses and social workers, equipment loan information, grant reimbursement information, ALS clinic support, as well as ongoing education, resource referrals and support for the community.

The group will meet on the third Wednesday of each month, from 1-3 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Please call StoryPoint Troy at (937)440- 3600 to reserve a spot at the support group.